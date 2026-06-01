Win tickets to see Riley Green, before you can win them!

Riley Green Moody Center 2026

6/1-6/5

Listen weekdays, three times per day, for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to see Riley Green with Randy Houser, October 1st at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/2026 - 06/05/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fiften (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Riley Green, October 1, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group