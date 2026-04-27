Win tickets to see the Red Clay Strays!

Red Clay Strays @ Frost Bank Center 2026

4/27-5/1

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to see the Red Clay Strays, September 20th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale 9am Friday, May 1st at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026-05/01/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Red Clay Strays, September 20, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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