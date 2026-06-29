Win tickets to see Randy Rogers Band at Floore's in Helotes!

Randy Rogers Band @ Floore's October 2026

6/29-7/2

Listen weekdays, 4 times per day, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Randy Rogers Band, happening October 9th & 10th at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/2026 - 07/02/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Sixteen (16) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Randy Rogers Band, on either October 9, 2026 OR October 10, 2026 at John T. Floore’s Coutry Store. Date of winner tickets are TBD. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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