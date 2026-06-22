Win tickets to see Little Big Town!

Little Big Town @ Majestic Theatre 2026

6/22-6/26

Listen weekdays at 11:05 with Christi Brooks for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Little Big Town: For The Art Of It Tour, October 29th at Majestic Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/2026 - 06/26/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Little Big Town, October 29, 2026 at the Majestic Theatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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