Win tickets to see Koe Wetzel!

Koe Wetzel @ Moody Center 2026

6/22-6/26

Listen weekday afternoons at 4:05 & 5:05 with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Koe Wetzel: The Night Champion World Tour, September 3rd at the Moody Center in Austin, TX!

Tickets on sale now at the ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/2026-06/26/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Koe Wetzel, September 3, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group