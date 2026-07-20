Win tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!

5/11-5/15

Listen weekday with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!

Visit seaworld.com now for more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/20/2026-07/24/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. (ARV: $256.00) Parking, food and beverage not included. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group