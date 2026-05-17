We've got your last chance to win tickets to see Dylan Scott!

Dylan Scott @ Floore's 2026

5/18-5/22

Listen weekday mornings with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dylan Scott, May 30th at John T Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/2026-05/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dylan Scott, May 30 at John T. Floore’s Country Store. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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