We've got your last chance to see Lee Brice at John T. Floore's Country Store!

4/27-5/1

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny, at noon with Christi Brooks and again at 5 with Brody for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice, May 2nd at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026-05/01/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Lee Brice, May 2, 2026 at John T. Floore’s Country Store. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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