We’ve got tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow-N-Fire!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire @ Frost Bank Center 2026

5/26-5/29

Listen weekday mornings with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire, happening July 25th & 26th at the Frost Bank Center!

See never-before-seen stunts from the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire, July 25, 2026 at 6:30pm at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets do not include parking. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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