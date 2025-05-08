View this year’s ACM nominees and winners

The 60th Annual ACM Awards are hosted by Reba McEntire and took place in Frisco, TX on Thursday, May 8th. The awards are being streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 PM/7 PM Central.
Check out this year’s nominees and winners below
Entertainer Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female Artist Of The Year
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Male Artist Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Duo Of The Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
Group Of The Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist Of The Year
- WINNER: Ella Langley
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Jessie Murph
- Kassi Ashton
New Male Artist Of The Year
- WINNER: Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
New Duo Or Group Of The Year
- WINNER: The Red Clay Strays
- Restless Road
- Treaty Oak Revival
Album Of The Year
- Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
- Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
- Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
- Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Single Of The Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
- Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- White Horse - Chris Stapleton
- You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
Song Of The Year
- 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
- Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
- You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
Music Event Of The Year
- Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
- I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
- We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton
- You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
Visual Media Of The Year
- WINNER: You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
- 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
- Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
- I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
- Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
Songwriter Of The Year
- WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillion
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Jessi Alexander
- Josh Osborne
Artist-Songwriter Of The Year
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- Ernest
- HARDY
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
