View The Nominees For The 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th CMA Awards are taking place on November 8th at 8/7c on ABC and below is a list of this year’s nominees for all major categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Single of the Year

Fast Car - Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman

Heart Like A Truck - Trannie Anderson - Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Tennessee Orange - David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

wait in the truck - Renee Blai, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year

Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Music Video of the Year

Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde

Memory Lane - Old Dominion

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle

Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley - Guitar

Derek Wells - Guitar

Charlie Worsham - Guitar

