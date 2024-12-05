Help Christus Children’s with your donations - Save kids right here in San Antonio

Y100 Cares for Kids Radiothon 2024

DONATE ONLINE HERE!

You can also buy a Y100 Cares 4 Kids t-shirt or Teddy Bear, and proceeds will benefit Christus Children's! Shop here.

Text SAKIDS to 51555 (CLICK HERE)

All day Thursday and Friday, we’ll be live all day, asking for your help.

The Children of San Antonio need us all! While you’re listening, make your donation to CHRISTUS Children’s, and help save the lives of San Antonio children.

If you donate during the 11am hour Friday, your donations will be matched, thanks to Joseph A. Gamez from Gamez Law Firm!

Donate during the 3pm hour Friday and your donation will be matched thanks to Raul B. Rodriguez Law!

We know we can address the most challenging health issues of today, while preventing and preparing for those to come, but we can’t do it alone.

Kids can’t wait. For a cure. For a vaccine. Or to transform how we meet the most urgent needs and save more lives. We need your help now more than ever.

Donate anytime, even right now, to the Y100 Cares for Kids Radiothon to help Christus Children’s Hospital, a non-profit hospital, helping the children of San Antonio. You can even set up a recurring monthly donation by text, to help the children all year!

You can also score great prizes with your donations throughout the Radiothon! It’s easy to qualify to win some prizes, just become a MIRACLE MAKER!



To become a MIRACLE MAKER, it’s easy! Make your donation of $20 a recurring montly payment, or make a one-time payment of $240, and you’re now a MIRACLE MAKER!



MIRACLE MAKER PRIZES Flyaway to Nashville to see Coldplay "Music of the Spheres World Tour" on July 22, 2025 at Nissan Stadium! Airfare for two, one night hotel stay, two tickets to the concert, and a chance to take a group photo with the band prior to the show, courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Autographed guitar signed by Myles Smith, singer of the hit "Stargazing"

Autographed guitar signed by the members of One Republic

iPad Pair valued at $499 each (one for the winner, one for a family at the Children’s Hospital), courtesy of Columbia Records

iPad Pair valued at $499 each (one for the winner, one for a family at the Children's Hospital), courtesy of Republic Records

How does your donation help?









