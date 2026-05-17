Go on a prehistoric adventure at Zoorassic Park at the San Antonio Zoo!

Zoorassic Park @ The San Antonio Zoo 2026

5/18-5/22

Listen weekday mornings with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the ultimate prehistoric adventure: Zoorassic Park at the San Antonio Zoo happening May 30th through September 7th!

Sixteen massive animatronic dinosaurs take over the zoo, roaring back to life alongside your favorite animals for a limited-time, visit sazoo.org now for details!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/2026-05/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the San Antonio Zoo. (ARV: $100.00). Tickets are vaild for entry only - parking, food and beverage not included. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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