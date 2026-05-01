Enter the keyword here to win Kacey Musgraves tickets!

Kacey Musgraves

5/1-5/3

Enter the keyword below for your chance to win a pair of tickets, before you can buy them, to Kacey Musgraves: Middle of Nowhere Tour, October 7th at the Moody Center in Austin, TX!

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, May 8th at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/01/2026-05/03/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Kacey Musgraves, October 7, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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