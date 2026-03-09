Click here for your additional chance to win Koe Wetzel tickets!

Koe Wetzel @ Moody Center 2026

3/9-8/26

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Koe Wetzel: The Night Champion World Tour, September 3rd at the Moody Center - don’t forget you can visit every day and enter to increase your chances of winning!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/09/2026-08/26/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Koe Wetzel, September 3, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

©2022 Cox Media Group