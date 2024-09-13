San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces more entertainers for 2025

San Antonio Rodeo 2025 The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled for February 6-23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, is excited to announce another group of fantastic entertainers set to perform at our action-packed 22 rodeo events in 2025.

Performance Lineup:

Scotty McCreery – Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM Koe Wetzel – Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM Muscadine Bloodline (Ranch Rodeo ) – Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM

) – Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM Tyler Hubbard – Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM Sammy Hagar (PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM Nate Smith (PRCA Wildcard Rodeo) – Saturday, February 22, 2025, 12:00 PM (noon)

Previously released entertainers:

Keith Urban

Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon)

Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Zach Top (Xtreme Bulls Event) - Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon)

Diamond Rio - Monday, February 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Dwight Yoakam (PRCA Rodeo Finals) - Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Chris Derby, Chief Marketing Officer, stated, “We can’t wait for this year’s rodeo and festival in February. We are excited about the line-up and bringing San Antonio and South Texas exciting PRCA rodeos and top-notch rodeo events”. “We invite everyone to come out and make memories, enjoy family, and just have a great time this February. We encourage everyone to get your tickets early to the rodeo which also includes your fairgrounds tickets for as low as $35 each”.

Tickets are on sale NOW at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are available, along with information about the 2025 annual event. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.