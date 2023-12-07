San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces Final Group of Entertainers for 2024

(December 7, 2023) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to be held February 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds is excited to release another incredible group of entertainers to finalize the lineup to celebrate the 75th anniversary.
· Wynonna Judd – Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)
· Brad Paisley –Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 7:30 PM
· Mike and the Moonpies – Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)
· The Oak Ridge Boys – Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 7:30 PM
· Cheap Trick - Friday, February 16, 2024, 7:00 PM
· Chris Young – Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM
· Charley Crockett (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) – Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 7:00 PM
· Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) – Friday, February 23, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Previously announced artists for the action-packed 75th annual rodeo will include:
Old Dominion - Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Midland - Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Robert Earl Keen – Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Shane Smith & The Saints (Ranch Rodeo Event) - Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Brooks and Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)
Brooks and Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30 PM
Randy Rogers Band (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)
Grupo El Duelo (Noche del Vaquero Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM
John Michael Montgomery – Monday, February 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM
Styx – Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 7:00 PM
William Beckmann (PRCA Wildcard Event) – Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 12:00 PM
Clint Black (PRCA Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 7:30 PM
Tickets are on sale NOW at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
All Fairgrounds Season and Individual passes are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual event - For more information, visit sarodeo.com
About the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo: Established in 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, is one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city, impacting over 18,000 Texas youth with attendance reaching over 1.5 million visitors each year. The success of the organization is attributed to over 6,000 volunteers who give countless hours to the organization. With community, donor and volunteer support, the organization has donated over $255 million to the youth of Texas through scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, a calf scramble program and show premiums. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.