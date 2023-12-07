San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces Final Group of Entertainers for 2024

(December 7, 2023) – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to be held February 8-25, 2024, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds is excited to release another incredible group of entertainers to finalize the lineup to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

· Wynonna Judd – Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)

· Brad Paisley –Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 7:30 PM

· Mike and the Moonpies – Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)

· The Oak Ridge Boys – Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 7:30 PM

· Cheap Trick - Friday, February 16, 2024, 7:00 PM

· Chris Young – Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM

· Charley Crockett (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) – Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 7:00 PM

· Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) – Friday, February 23, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Previously announced artists for the action-packed 75th annual rodeo will include:

Old Dominion - Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Midland - Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Robert Earl Keen – Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Shane Smith & The Saints (Ranch Rodeo Event) - Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Brooks and Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)

Brooks and Dunn – Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30 PM

Randy Rogers Band (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:00 (noon)

Grupo El Duelo (Noche del Vaquero Event) – Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM

John Michael Montgomery – Monday, February 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Styx – Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 7:00 PM

William Beckmann (PRCA Wildcard Event) – Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 12:00 PM

Clint Black (PRCA Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 7:30 PM

Tickets are on sale NOW at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

All Fairgrounds Season and Individual passes are on sale along with information about the 2024 annual event - For more information, visit sarodeo.com