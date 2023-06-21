San Antonio Parks & Rec Opened 23 Pools for the Summer!

On June 17th, San Antonio Parks & Rec opened 23 public pools around the San Antonio area!

All outdoor pools are free and open to the public. New this year, the Department is excited to expand pool hours by one hour each day and offer earlier swim times at select pool locations.

*Roosevelt Park pool is anticipated to open later this summer once construction is completed.

The opening of 23 outdoor pools kicks off the City’s regular pool season that will continue until mid-August. Eleven pre-season pools opened on May 20, 2023 with weekend hours. Select extended season pools will remain open into September. The San Antonio Natatorium (1430 Cesar E. Chavez), a public indoor pool facility, remains open year-round.

In addition to the City’s pools, Parks and Recreation has partnered with North East ISD and Thousand Oaks Family YMCA to offer free Community Swim Days on select days.

All pools will be open six days a week, including weekends, with a closure day that varies by location: