One of country’s new crop of modern traditionalists, Warner Music Nashville artist Randall King grew up on the endless plains of West Texas – and his sound is steeped in their timeless beauty, both gritty and graceful at the same time. He grew up singing in the back of a ‘93 Chevy Suburban, mimicking the pure-country vocals of stars like Keith Whitley, George Strait, Alan Jackson and John Anderson and over the years became drawn to the electrifying energy of modern stars like Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean.

After years of hustling and a road-warrior’s diet of 150 shows each year, King produced and released the defiant 2016 EP, Another Bullet, then followed up with a 2018 self-titled album.

Now produced by traditional torchbearers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi), King is bringing an organic, timeless sound to country’s mainstream with his major label debut album Shot Glass. The 11-song collection, eight of which co-written by King, centers around a night out at a bar, with each track representing a different point of view of those in the room.

With over 115+ million career streams to his name, the Pandora and Country Now 2022 Country Artist to Watch is looking to the anywhere-and-everywhere future with music that captures the essence of a Western poet who’s never been afraid to be himself.