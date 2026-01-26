Zach Top & Tucker Wetmore both performed at NFC Championship

We had some representation last night at the NFC Championship game in Seattle! Zach Top performed the National Anthem, All Star Jam 2025 Alum, Tucker Wetmore performed for the crowd at halftime, and former UTSA player, Riq Woolen is Super Bowl bound with the Seattle Seahawks.
Luke Combs is STILL celebrating his debut album, which continues to make history - “This One’s For You” has passed the 450 week mark on two different Billboard charts, the Top Country Albums chart and the Billboard 200 chart.