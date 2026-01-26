Zach Top & Tucker Wetmore both performed at NFC Championship

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zach Top performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We had some representation last night at the NFC Championship game in Seattle! Zach Top performed the National Anthem, All Star Jam 2025 Alum, Tucker Wetmore performed for the crowd at halftime, and former UTSA player, Riq Woolen is Super Bowl bound with the Seattle Seahawks.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 08: Luke Combs during Military Appreciation Day prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA TOUR) (Darren Carroll/US PGA TOUR)

Luke Combs is STILL celebrating his debut album, which continues to make history - “This One’s For You” has passed the 450 week mark on two different Billboard charts, the Top Country Albums chart and the Billboard 200 chart.