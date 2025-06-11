Zach Top Dropped Out Of Engineering School For A Girl, Conner Smith Releases Statement On Fatality

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top told his parents that he was dropping out of engineering school to pursue music, but that was a lie - it was actually for a girl! Apparently, after meeting his then-girlfriend at college in Colorado, he stopped going to class and failed a course. This was the one course he needed to complete his degree, and it was only offered in the spring. He’d have to wait a whole year to complete his degree. So, instead of telling the parents the truth about why he wasn’t going to finish, he told them he was moving to Nashville to pursue his dream of music... which ended up working out anyway!

Conner Smith performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day three of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Police are investigating a crash that allegedly involved Smith that left a 77-year-old woman dead.

Conner Smith put out a statement through his lawyer, following the fatal accident that he was involved in. The statement read:

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.” If you hadn’t heard the tragic news, Conner struck and killed a 77 year old pedestrian at a crosswalk with his vehicle, while in Nashville for CMA fest.

Sydney Sweeney attends the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Sydney Sweeney says she gained 30 lbs to play boxer Chisty Martin in a biopic. Her jeans size went from a 23 to a 27.

“My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy!”