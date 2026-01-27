Your guide to the 2026 GRAMMYS

The 2026 GRAMMYS take place this Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards:

Check back Sunday night for the winners of each category.

Record Of The Year

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Manchild-Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety-Doechii

WILDFLOWER-Billie Eilish

Abracadabra-Lady Gaga

luther-Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway - Chappell Roan

APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

MUTT - Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT

DtMF

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters

Luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES - Justin Bieber

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Disease - Lady Gaga

The Subway - Chappell Roan

Messy - Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela - KATSEYE

APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 - Teddy Swims

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror - Dream Theater

Lachryma - Ghost

Emergence - Sleep Token

Soft Spine - Spiritbox

BIRDS - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel (Sleep Token)

Glum (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH (Turnstile)

Zombie (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music - Deftones

I quit - HAIM

From Zero - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Idols - YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver

Alone - The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile

mangetout - Wet Leg

Parachute - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Best R&B Performance

YUKON - Justin Bieber

It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded - Kehlani

MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk - Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

Best R&B Song

Folded (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman (Summer Walker)

It Depends (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS (Leon Thomas)

Best R&B Album

BELOVED - GIVĒON

Why Not More - Coco Jones

The Crown - Ledisi

Escape Room - Teyana Taylor

MUTT - Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside - Cardi B

Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety - Doechii

tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Rap Song

Anxiety (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIFLucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS - GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly - JID

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers

Good News - Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie - Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie - Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List (Tyler Childers)

Good News (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett

American Romance - Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health - Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert