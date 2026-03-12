Women in country are outperforming the men, despite being out-numbered The Dirt

Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event.

Megan Moroney was asked how she felt about the imbalance of male and female artists making it in country music right now, and she said:

“I feel like right now, we’re on top of the mountain, personally. With artists like Lainey and Ella, us three were the most nominated at the CMA Awards, so not to say that it’s in a perfect state, certainly we could always use some more women."

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney each have 6 CMA nominations this year, tied for the most.

The fans guessed right! Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves weren’t ACTUALLY throwing shade at each other online... they were promoting a new song!

Kacey Musgraves announced her next album “Middle Of Nowhere” yesterday, and revealed that one of the tracks “Horses and Divorces,” will feature Miranda.

Netflix's Star Search Live Finale: Red Carpet STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Jelly Roll attends Netflix's Star Search Live Finale: Red Carpet at CBS Studio Center on February 17, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jelly Roll was wearing the late Johnny Cash’s cross necklace while he got inducted into the Grand Ole Opry this week. It was gifted to him by Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash.

“He opens up a box and he goes, ‘I got something of my father’s I think that he would want you to wear.’ And he opened up this cross necklace that was Johnny Cash’s necklace. He said it was his father’s favorite piece of jewelry that his father owned.”