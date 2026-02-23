With 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,' The King's getting the world tour he dreamed of

Baz Luhrmann's new documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, is now in IMAX theaters and will arrive in regular theaters on Feb. 27. It features long-lost footage from Elvis' 1970s Las Vegas residency and other concerts from that period, narrated by Elvis via a previously unheard interview.

Luhrmann tells ABC Audio Elvis was talking about his life "in such an unguarded way" in the interview. He adds, "And in that moment, we went, 'Well, [documentaries] about Elvis are always talking heads ... they're always people saying, you know, 'I put gas in Elvis' car one day, and he looked at me, and I wrote a book.' And we just wanted to get out of the way."

Between the self-narration and the candid rehearsal footage, Luhrmann says people have been surprised at how Elvis comes across in the film.

"I think everyone universally says, 'I had no idea he was so funny and self-effacing, and humble and kind, and really, really such a great musician,'" he says.

The film also explores the notion that Elvis' Vegas shows during that period were "cheesy."

"You cannot see this film and deny the uniqueness of the talent, the energy, and the absolute spiritual commitment to the audience and the music," Luhrmann says. But that commitment turned into what the director believes was an addiction: Between 1969 and 1977, Elvis performed 1,100 shows.

"I think what happens is, the only love he really trusts is the love he gets across the footlights and the love he gives back to the fans," Luhrmann says. "And so the only really safe and comfortable place for Elvis is on that stage."

Despite all those performances, Luhrmann notes Elvis never got to fulfill his dream of touring overseas.

"He never got that world tour," says Luhrmann. "In fact, the world tour that he dreamed of is what he's getting now with this film."

