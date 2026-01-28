Win a Dierks Bentley Star Experience at Rodeo!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We’re going to be broadcasting live from COWBOY BREAKFAST, this Friday! It’s the official kick off of Rodeo and we want to see you out there!

Join us in the parking lot of the Frost Bank Center for FREE breakfast tacos and HOT coffee!

You’ll also have the chance to enter to win a Dierks Bentley Star Experience!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley announced her sophomore album yesterday! Dandelion comes out April 10th and is co-produced by Miranda Lambert.

But wait! There’s more! We’ll be getting the title track THIS FRIDAY!

So why “dandelion?” In a teaser trailer for the album, Ella says:

“Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments, often dismissed as a common weed. This unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience,”