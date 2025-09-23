Will Scotty McCreery Name His Baby ‘Bo Berry McCreery?’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Gabi Dugal McCreery and Scotty McCreery attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting baby #2, and their FIRST baby, Avery (3) is hard set on naming his new little sibling Bo Berry McCreery, in a nod to Bo Jangles Chicken.

Thomas Rhett & Jordan Davis' "Ain't a Bad Life" (Big Machine)

This is not a drill! My #1 and #2 favorite artists, Jordan Davis and Thomas Rhett have teamed up for a new song called "Ain’t A Bad Life!" Take a listen! Their teams just pushed the song to radio, so you may be hearing it more often, pretty soon! Thomas Rhett said:

“’Ain’t a Bad Life’ is a song I wrote on the road last year with some good buddies of mine. And I think it just really is a testament to how I was raised, and I think how Jordan was raised, and kind of just takin’ an introspective look at our lives going, man, we might not have everything that we want, but we definitely have what we need.”

Tyler Childers (Source: Tyler Childers Facebook)

Tyler Childers has a new song called “Eatin’ Big Time,” which is about being rich & famous, but still being a country boy at heart.

To celebrate the song, he held a contest and picked 10 winners, who each received a pair of mystery tickets. The tickets turned out to be for a private, full-band show for JUST the 10 winners and their plus-1’s! Afterwards, Tyler pulled out a wad of cash and gave each winner $1,000 so they could also be “Eatin’ Big Time!”