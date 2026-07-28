Why does summer go by so fast?!

It’s almost back to school time!

Mokaram Injury Lawyers reports that federal data indicates no significant increase in overall traffic accidents during the back-to-school season, despite changing traffic patterns. (wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock)
By Jenny Law

I can’t believe it’s almost time to send the kids back to school.

Here are some back to school start dates in SA and surrounding areas.

Jenny Law

Jenny Law

I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it.

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