Why does summer go by so fast?!

I can’t believe it’s almost time to send the kids back to school.
Here are some back to school start dates in SA and surrounding areas.
- Alamo Heights ISD: Aug. 19
- Boerne ISD: Aug. 11
- Catholic Schools - Archdiocese of San Antonio: Aug. 17
- Comal ISD: Aug. 25
- East Central ISD: Aug. 10
- Edgewood ISD: Aug. 11 (First day of school for the ACE Campus is Aug. 1 and the start date for Gardendale Early Learning Program is Aug. 17)
- Floresville ISD: Aug. 11
- Fort Sam Houston ISD: Aug. 12
- Great Hearts: Aug. 11
- Harlandale ISD: Aug. 12
- Hunt ISD: Aug. 19
- IDEA Public Schools: Aug. 11
- Ingram ISD: Aug. 12
- Jourdanton ISD: Aug. 11
- Judson ISD: Aug. 12
- Kerrville ISD: Aug. 19
- KIPP Texas Public Schools: Aug. 10
- La Vernia ISD: Aug. 3
- Lackland ISD: Aug. 12
- Lytle ISD: Aug. 11
- Medina Valley ISD: Aug. 12
- Natalia ISD: Aug. 12
- New Braunfels ISD: Aug. 17
- North East ISD: Aug. 17
- Northside ISD: Aug. 10
- Pleasanton ISD: Aug. 12
- Poteet ISD: Aug. 11
- Randolph Field ISD: Aug. 13
- San Antonio ISD: Aug. 12 (First day of school for Third Future Schools is Aug. 4)
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: Aug. 13
- School of Science and Technology: Aug. 12
- Seguin ISD: Aug. 19
- Somerset Academies: Aug. 12
- Somerset ISD: Aug. 17
- South San Antonio ISD: Aug. 10
- Southside ISD: Aug. 12
- Southwest ISD: Aug. 24
- Uvalde CISD: Aug. 10