What songs do you want George to sing?

George Strait has a concert at Kyle Field in College Station in a couple of weeks. He could beat the Grateful Dead’s record for the highest attended show!

This show is in such high demand that he is set to break his own record! He had 104,793 fans attend his show in Arlington, June 2014. He is on pace to surpass his decade old record! That’s crazy! It doesn’t shock me though! We love GEORGE!

We love all George’s hits, what songs would you like to see on the set list?

Here are a few of mine... Some go waaaay back! Some are deep album cuts too.

A Fire I Can’t Put Out

Blame It On Mexico

Honky Tonk Crazy

80 Proof Bottle of Tear Stopper

Dance Time in Texas

Baby’s Gotten Good At Goodbye

She’ll Leave you with a Smile

Peace of Mind

Living for the Night







