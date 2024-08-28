What Kind Of Friend Are You?

By Jenny Law

Do people really fit into one of these four categories? What type of friend are you . . . Type A, B, C, or D?

Type A: The overly responsible one. You plan and organize everything, have a sense of urgency, and make sure things don’t fall apart!

Type B: You’d give someone the shirt off your back, but YOU need help too. You’re forgetful, leave stuff behind, and your phone is always dead.

Type C: You’re organized like Type A, but more neurotic . . . more likely to blow off things others want to do and you love long naps.

Type D: You’re annoyed a lot . . . prone to confrontation . . . have a twisted sense of humor.

BuzzFeed did a poll where most people said they’re Type A. But a lot claim they realized they’re Type B after watching the videos.

I am Type B! I live in constant chaos ha-ha!


