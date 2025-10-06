What does Zach Top refer to as “The Devil’s Faucet” The Dirt

Zach Top recently performed at Red Rocks and got to take a side quest to the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado.

During his show, Zach talked about visiting the spot where his “favorite beer” is made, and gushed about enjoying the ”freshest beer” he’s ever had, calling the sample spout “The Lord’s Faucet.”

Tim McGraw just announced a mini-Vegas Residency, that he’ll perform during Dolly Parton’s previously scheduled dates.

Dolly had to postpone her shows because of a health issue requiring surgery. You can go see Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas on December 4, 6, 12 and 13 at The Colosseum, which will also line up with the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas.

Kip Moore didn’t want to perform in South Africa, because he was worried he wouldn’t sell enough tickets. To his surprise, he ended up becoming the fastest sell-out in Cape Town history

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Shania Twain at ACL Fest to perform “That Don’t Impress Me Much” together, which Sabrina previously covered on her Short ‘N Sweet tour!

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl won the Box Office with $33 million domestically and $46 million globally...

HOWEVER- I saw multiple people in San Antonio posting about how they went to see the show in-theater and had the entire place to themselves!

It sounds like a lot of people went RIGHT away, and then the crowd really whittled down.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt’s movie The Smashing Machine, opened with a disappointing $6 million performance, a career worst for The Rock.