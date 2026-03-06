We are getting a DDI! It’s not a bad thing...

A map depciting the completed layout of Memorial Drive under US-169/Creek Turnpike in Tulsa.

The Texas Department of Transportation has entered the final stage of construction on the Diverging Diamond Interchange at Blanco Road and Loop 1604. It will be the first of its kind here!

It is going to make traffic less of a headache at Blanco and 1604!

You need to prepare for a chance at the intersection this month, but it will not go into effect before the 13th.

The design will shift drivers to the left side of the road on Blanco Road through the interchange. It allows an easier and faster left turn without waiting for a signal.

Since it permits continuous movement, cars are less likely to get stacked up. This will help during rush hour!

Unlike other intersections, you will not have to cross oncoming traffic when turning.

It looks kind of crazy but it’s going to be great!