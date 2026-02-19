Watch The Trailer For James Van Der Beek’s Final Movie

The trailer for James Van Der Beek’s final movie just dropped, and it’s chilling. The movie, called "The Gates," features James as a “sinister pastor with a dark secret.” The movie will hit theaters on March 13th.
Bunnie XO has a new tell-all memoir out, and while her husband Jelly Roll is immensely proud of her, he admits that there are parts of the book that are hard for him to read.
Bunnie details the abuse she’s suffered in her life, her IVF journey with Jelly Roll, and his affair.
“Bunnie gave a blow-by-blow of how it happened: Including the fact that Jelly continuously lied to her about his cheating and who it was with, and how she ultimately only got confirmation of the affair from another singer’s wife.”
It would appear that Kane Brown is going to be the next singer to open a Nashville Bar.
An account called @TheValentineNashville posted a teaser clip of a man (with Kane Brown’s distinct tattoos) pulling up in a fancy car and stepping out of the vehicle to a sea of photographers, captioned:
“What if we told you Nashville nights are about to change with the hashtags “Nashville Nights” and “Broadway Bar.” – Stay tuned!