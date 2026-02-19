Watch The Trailer For James Van Der Beek’s Final Movie

FILE PHOTO: James Van Der Beek attends the "Pose" New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 17, 2018, in New York City. Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The trailer for James Van Der Beek’s final movie just dropped, and it’s chilling. The movie, called "The Gates," features James as a “sinister pastor with a dark secret.” The movie will hit theaters on March 13th.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO - Married in 2016 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bunnie XO has a new tell-all memoir out, and while her husband Jelly Roll is immensely proud of her, he admits that there are parts of the book that are hard for him to read.

Bunnie details the abuse she’s suffered in her life, her IVF journey with Jelly Roll, and his affair.

“Bunnie gave a blow-by-blow of how it happened: Including the fact that Jelly continuously lied to her about his cheating and who it was with, and how she ultimately only got confirmation of the affair from another singer’s wife.”

All Star Jam 2025 Set 3 - BRETT YOUNG, JON PARDI, KANE BROWN (Leece Hamilton)

It would appear that Kane Brown is going to be the next singer to open a Nashville Bar.

An account called @TheValentineNashville posted a teaser clip of a man (with Kane Brown’s distinct tattoos) pulling up in a fancy car and stepping out of the vehicle to a sea of photographers, captioned:

“What if we told you Nashville nights are about to change with the hashtags “Nashville Nights” and “Broadway Bar.” – Stay tuned!