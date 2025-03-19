Watch This Little Girl Steal The Show At Blake Shelton’s Concert

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Blake Shelton’s concerts are always so much fun! He’s on tour right now and had one very special guest join him on stage...and she was the star of the show! This sweet girl was living her best life, and everyone was loving it!

Blake Shelton’s Tour Dates:

03.19.25 - Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN.

03.20.25 - CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD.

03.21.25 - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT.

03.22.25 - Bryce Jordan Center State College, PA.

03.29.25 - Fishers Event Center Fishers, IN.

05.02.25-05.04.25 - Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL.

06.01.25 - Gulf Coast Jam Panama City Beach, FL.

06.27.25 - California Rodeo Salinas, CA.

07.12.25 - Country Concert 2025 Fort Loramie, OH.

10.17.25 - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL.



Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

