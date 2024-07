9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

We never say no to new Post Malone music off his upcoming album “F1 Trillion.” August 16th is when we get the full thing and as of right now, we have a collab with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Luke combs, and teasers from Hardy & Chris Stapleton. We can’t wait to see what comes next!!