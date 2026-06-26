Watch the best performances from CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson and Tim McGraw perform on stage during day three of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Did you miss the airing of CMA Fest on ABC? You can stream the full show again anytime on Hulu or watch some of the best performances right here. We also have all the photos from this year’s CMA Fest below. Just scroll down and find your favorites.

Which one of these performances is your favorite? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by using the open mic feature in our smartphone app.

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley

Be Her by Ella Langley

I Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw and Lainey Wilson

Cruise by Florida Georgia Line

Round Here by Florida Georgia Line

Don’t Tell On Me by Jason Aldean

Change My Mind by Riley Green

Brunette by Tucker Wetmore

Phone, Keys, Wallet by Lainey Wilson

Strawberry Wine by Deana Carter

Happen To Me by Russell Dickerson

Country And She Knows It by Luke Bryan

Turn This Truck Around by Jordan Davis

South Of Sanity by Zach Top

Let Him In Anyway by Blake Shelton

We Go Back by Keith Urban and Michael McDonald

Steal Away by Keith Urban

Gary by Stephen Wilson Jr.

From Now On by Carly Pearce ft. Shay Morgan, Ricky Skaggs, and Molly Tuttle

If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay by Carly Pearce and Riley Green

Song For America by Tim McGraw

Fools Gold by The Red Clay Strays

Boots / Trap Queen by Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap

Fool Proof by Cody Johnson and Brothers Osborne

If I Die Young by The Band Perry

Chevy Silverado by Bailey Zimmerman

Hands Up by Jelly Roll

Favorite Country Song by HARDY

Cowgirl by Shaboozey

Here For The Party by Gretchen Wilson and Ella Langley

2026 CMA Fest Photo Galleries

Night 1

0 of 217 CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Deana Carter performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Deana Carter performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Deana Carter performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Deana Carter performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Melissa Etheridge and Ashley McBryde perform onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Schmitty performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Ashley McBryde performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Tyce Delk visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Schmitty, Belle Frantz and Austin Michael visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Guests visit the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson (C) visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Austin Michael performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Tyce Delk performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Corey Kent performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Belle Frantz performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jon Pardi performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Zach John King performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Ashley McBryde visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Max Alan, Lily Meola and Tyce Delk visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Max Alan performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Max Alan visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Schmitty visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Signage on view at the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Zach John King visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson visits Spotify House at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Markell Washington visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Belle Frantz visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jon Pardi visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cassie DiLaura visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Austin Michael visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Lily Meola visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Lily Meola performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Corey Kent visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts attends Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Night 2

0 of 238 CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white. Color Image is available.) Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Cody Johnson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael McDonald performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Cody Johnson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Cody Johnson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Cody Johnson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael McDonald performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael McDonald performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael McDonald performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Keith Urban and Michael McDonald perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lauren Daigle and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Diplo performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Keith Urban performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Wyatt Flores performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: MŌRIAH (R) performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Hudson Macready, MORIAH and Mark Geiger visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: MORIAH visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Diplo and Wyatt Flores perform onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers and Kevin Powers perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Logan Crosby performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Mark Geiger visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Gareth visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Tessa Dalton of The Band Perry perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lauren Daigle and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Ernest performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Logan Crosby, Brooke Lee and Gareth visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage during Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Gareth performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers and Kevin Powers perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Tucker Wetmore visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lauren Daigle and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Mack Geiger performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Carly Pearce visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lauren Daigle performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Ernest performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lauren Daigle and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. A general view of atmosphere at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Avery Anna visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Hudson Macready performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Stella Lefty and Vincent Mason perform onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Logan Crosby visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Blake Shelton visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Vincent Mason performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Meagan Bennington (Manager, Label Partnerships), Claire Heinichen (Senior Editor, Country), Blake Shelton, Gemma McInturff (Label Partnerships Lead, Nashville), Jackie Augustus (Country & Folk Artist Partnerships) and Katie Studley (Head of Nashville Editorial) visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Blake Shelton performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Colby Clark, Aden Wood, Tristan Roby, Jacob Young, Ryan Laslie and Dwight McGlynn of Ole 60 visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Avery Anna performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Hudson Macready visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jo Dee Messina performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Aden Wood, Colby Clark, Jacob Young and Tristan Roby of Ole 60 perform onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Vincent Mason visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Avery Anna performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Diplo visits Spotify House during CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lauren Daigle and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Brooke Lee visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Adrien Nunez and Diplo visit Spotify House during CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Blake Shelton performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Vincent Mason and Stella Lefty visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Wyatt Flores visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Ernest visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Night 3