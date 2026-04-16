VIVA FIESTA!

If you are looking for weekend Fiesta events, you have come to the right place!

Saturday 4.18

My girls LOVED this event last year! It’s FREE!

Get techy with the kids at Fiesta De Los Niños at Boeing Center at Tech Port. The free event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. allows you and the kids to explore the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT) and AREA 21. Enjoy carnival rides, science activities, and video games.

San Antonio’s top dog will be revealed the Humane Society’s Rey Fido XXIV Coronation. You can watch as Rey Fido and a court of four runners up are cloaked in royal attire. The party starts at 10 a.m. and will feature pet-friendly vendors, custom drinks (including a coffee drink), a performance from Danzavida, appearances from other Fiesta royalty, including El Rey Feo.

It is at Hops and Hounds! It is FREE

Feel Good at Earth Day 2026 at Woodlawn Lake!

Presented by San Antonio Parks and Recreation, this annual community favorite will feature environmental organizations, fitness in the park programming, family activities, plant and tree giveaways, musical entertainment, dance performances, and vegan and vegetarian food vendors. Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodlawn Lake Park - FREE

Sunday

Fiesta’s only kayaking event, the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta, is hosted at Acequia Park by the San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority. Get in touch with nature as you paddle in the San Antonio River.

.Enjoy a free fishing clinic, arts and crafts, disc golf, Flotilla Loteria, food vendors and free kayaking on a walkup basis throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages.

It’s FREE!