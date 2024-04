Entertainer of the Year nominee NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton was the highly anticipated musical guest over the weekend on Saturday Night Live where he performed his latest number one hit “White Horse” with his wife Morgane, who co-produced the song.

Towards the end of the show, Stapleton returned to the stage to perform “Mountains of My Mind” solo.