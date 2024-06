2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

It’s World Premiere Day for Jelly Roll’s new single “I Am Not Okay.” During CMA Fest last week, Jelly told GMA his dream duet partner is Garth Brooks! “Garth, we know each other. I love you.”

You can watch the full interview here.

As you can tell from their meeting back at the 2023 ACM Awards, Jelly has always been a big fan of Garth.