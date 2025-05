VIDEO: Jelly Roll brings Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger on stage for duet of “Rockstar”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jelly Roll surprised fans at a recent show by bringing out one of his music idols, Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, for a duet of “Rockstar.”

"“When you’ve been covering Nickelback for a decade and Chad shows up,” Jelly captioned his TikTok video.