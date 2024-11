CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Jackson Dean performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Jackson Dean has joined Lainey Wilson on tour this year and came up with the perfect way to celebrate their time together. Jackson hand crafted a one-of-a-kind guitar for Lainey, who was extremely grateful for the gift.