CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Dylan Scott performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (DANIELLE DEL VALLE/Getty Images)

Dylan Scott took to Instagram yesterday (September 27th) to announce that his family is growing!

Dylan and his wife, Blair, welcomed their third baby - a boy named Barron.

Big brother Beckett (5) and big sister Finley (4) sure look excited to have a baby brother!