Randy Travis: 2009 As Randy Travis battles heart problems, take a look back at the country music star performing at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2009. (Jim Noelker)

Randy Travis released his first single, “Where That Came From,” in over a decade last week with the help of AI. CBS Sunday Mornings gave us a behind the scenes look at the song was created.