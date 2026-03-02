Tuesday is Election Day What you need to know

Voters must bring one of the following acceptable forms of ID:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo

U.S. passport

Where to vote in Bexar County

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd.

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd.

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. – Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr.

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr.

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd.

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Rd.

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd.

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd.

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Room: 2301 Del Lago

Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd.

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Dr.

Our Lady of the Lake University – Sueltenfus Library Community Room: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm. 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346

St. Philips College – William Hudgens (WAC) Rm. 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Texas A&M University – Mays Ctr. Ste. 111: One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA – Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave