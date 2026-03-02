Tuesday is Election Day

Voters must bring one of the following acceptable forms of ID:
Texas driver’s license
Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
Texas handgun license issued by DPS
U.S. military ID card with a photo
U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo
U.S. passport
Where to vote in Bexar County
Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd.
Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood
Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher
Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce
Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.
Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.
Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd.
Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.
Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.
Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd
Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. – Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr.
Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.
Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood
Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr.
Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd.
Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.
Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman
Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Rd.
Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd.
Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.
Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart
Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park
McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.
Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd.
Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave
Mission Del Lago Community Room: 2301 Del Lago
Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd.
Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd.
Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Dr.
Our Lady of the Lake University – Sueltenfus Library Community Room: 411 S.W. 24th St.
Palo Alto College – Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak
Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd.
Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.
San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm. 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.
Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.
Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd.
Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.
Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.
St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346
St. Philips College – William Hudgens (WAC) Rm. 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.
Texas A&M University – Mays Ctr. Ste. 111: One University Way
Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks
Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach
UTSA – Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle
Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave