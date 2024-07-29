Track List Leaked for Post Malone’s F1 Trillion Album

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Over the past few months, fans have been teased with early releases from Post Malone’s upcoming country album, F1 Trillion, featuring some great collaborations including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs!

With those songs already topping charts and flooding social media, fans have been left wondering who’s next.

Well, over the weekend, Target made a whoopsie and gave fans a screenshot of the album’s track list revealing all the big names Post Malone has teamed up with:

I used the target app to verify, but here:https://t.co/uBCwGjjN0U pic.twitter.com/doRlhX9rdo — Post Malone Charts (@PostyChart) July 26, 2024

Target has since removed the picture from their pre-order page but some of the artists featured on this new album include Chris Stapleton, HARDY, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, ERNEST, Billy Strings, and Sierra Ferrell.

Fans can listen to F1 Trillion starting August 16!