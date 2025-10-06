The Top 5 shows that need to happen at the Alamodome in 2026 Time to go big

Luke Combs is planning something big. Likely a stadium tour that includes a stage in the middle. Garth and George have done it. Luke is next and hopefully Alamodome will be on the list for 2026. There is an announcement coming Thursday morning.

Here is our (my) top 5 shows for the Dome next year! Not in order, just in general.