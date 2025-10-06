The Top 5 shows that need to happen at the Alamodome in 2026

Luke Combs is planning something big. Likely a stadium tour that includes a stage in the middle. Garth and George have done it. Luke is next and hopefully Alamodome will be on the list for 2026. There is an announcement coming Thursday morning.
Here is our (my) top 5 shows for the Dome next year! Not in order, just in general.
- Luke Combs (Packed the Dome in 24. Time to do it again)
- Morgan Wallen (we missed out this year...maybe next year is SA’s year)
- Cody Johnson (2 nights at frost bank was cool, but lets do 1 at the Alamodome)
- Kenny Chesney (Was set for 2020...got rescheduled...then canceled. We like a show still please)
- George Strait (wishful thinking. The King is always on this list)