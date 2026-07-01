The Top 5 Country National Anthem Performances

As we celebrate 250 years of America and our country’s Independence on July 4th, it’s time to highlight some of the best performances of our National Anthem.

In my opinion, the best National Anthem performance of all-time, by any artist, was when Chris Stapleton honored our country at the 2023 Super Bowl. To this day, his take on the “Star Spangled Banner” still leaves me speechless.

However, there are a handful of performances that were outstanding, so it’s time to put a spotlight on the artists that did an amazing job honoring the Red, White and Blue.

#5. Carrie Underwood at the NHL’s Predators game in Nashville

#4. Cody Johnson at the MLB All Star game in 2024

#3. Faith Hill at the Super Bowl in 2000

#2. LeAnn Rimes at the 1997 MLB All Star Game

#1. Chris Stapleton at the 2023 Super Bowl

And while it’s not our country’s “Official” National Anthem, I can celebrate 250 years of America without honoring this man and this song. God Bless America and God Bless Toby Keith...