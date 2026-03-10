Tonight is a BIG night in Nashville for Jelly Roll

Tonight will be a night that Jelly Roll never forgets. Why?

Well, tonight is the night that he gets officially inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Who has the honor of inducting Jelly Roll? That honor goes to his longtime friend and country music superstar, Lainey Wilson!

Jelly Roll found out about his invitation to join from someone he admires and looks up to very much and that person is Craig Morgan.

If you missed the emotional moment when Jelly Roll found out, you can watch it below.

Make sure you check back tomorrow for all the photos and videos from tonight’s celebration at the Grand Ole Opry!