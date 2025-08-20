Time to dust off the felt hat?

We have noticed several artists wearing felts the last week. One example: Parker McCollum had a black felt on stage at the Band Together Texas event. He was also wearing a nice suit jacket. That right there is a formal event. Felt is acceptable. He was also inside where temps can be controlled.

Don’t be that “I just moved here” guy that goes out to an event while it’s 90+ out and you’re wearing a felt.

Let’s make it clear. It is still straw season. While some believe you can switch to felt after Labor Day, we will reserve the right to declare straw season beginning the first cool front. Last year that was October 16. Word to the wise: Keep your straw in good shape. We got a little while.