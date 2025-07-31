Tim McGraw’s Shaved Head Gets Mixed Reviews

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Tim McGraw shaved his head and If he’s happy, then I’m happy for him...

Tim also has a new single coming out tomorrow called “Hey King Radio,” which is quite emotional! Take a listen to the sneak peek!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A video of Miranda Lambert’s lower cheeks went viral... but she got the last word! You may have seen the video of Miranda performing in a skirt that might have been “a little too short” (but hey, maybe not! She did look undeniably fabulous), circulating around the web and garnering thousands of “cheeky comments,” if you know what I mean! Well Miranda got the last word... posting a video of the outfit with a text block covering her bottom, captioned “I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014!”

In other Miranda Lambert news, her animal rescue foundation, Mutt Nation, raised over $300,000 for Hill Country Relief. When you buy products from Miranda’s pet line at Tractor Supply Co., a portion goes to Mutt Nation.

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

The NFL season officially kicks off tonight with the Hall Of Fame Game (Lions v. Chargers at 7pm Central). On the topic of football, Carrie Underwood will be back to sing the Sunday Night Football song for the 13th year.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) (Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo’s mouth has been insured for $2 million by Listerine. She’ll also be the face of their new “Wash Your Mouth” campaign.

She’s not the first celeb to have her mouth insured. AquaFresh once insured Ugly Betty star, America Ferrera’s mouth, for $10 million. Julia Roberts’ mouth was long rumored to have been insured for $30 million because of her famous smile, but she debunked that rumor in 2022.