Tim McGraw’s Shaved Head Gets Mixed Reviews

Tim McGraw shaved his head and If he’s happy, then I’m happy for him...
Tim also has a new single coming out tomorrow called “Hey King Radio,” which is quite emotional! Take a listen to the sneak peek!
A video of Miranda Lambert’s lower cheeks went viral... but she got the last word! You may have seen the video of Miranda performing in a skirt that might have been “a little too short” (but hey, maybe not! She did look undeniably fabulous), circulating around the web and garnering thousands of “cheeky comments,” if you know what I mean! Well Miranda got the last word... posting a video of the outfit with a text block covering her bottom, captioned “I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014!”
@mirandalambert
I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014 😘♬ Little Red Wagon (Album) - Miranda Lambert
In other Miranda Lambert news, her animal rescue foundation, Mutt Nation, raised over $300,000 for Hill Country Relief. When you buy products from Miranda’s pet line at Tractor Supply Co., a portion goes to Mutt Nation.
The NFL season officially kicks off tonight with the Hall Of Fame Game (Lions v. Chargers at 7pm Central). On the topic of football, Carrie Underwood will be back to sing the Sunday Night Football song for the 13th year.
Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo’s mouth has been insured for $2 million by Listerine. She’ll also be the face of their new “Wash Your Mouth” campaign.
She’s not the first celeb to have her mouth insured. AquaFresh once insured Ugly Betty star, America Ferrera’s mouth, for $10 million. Julia Roberts’ mouth was long rumored to have been insured for $30 million because of her famous smile, but she debunked that rumor in 2022.