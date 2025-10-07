Tim McGraw Steps In For Dolly Parton’s Las Vegas Residency Dates

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton had to postpone her Vegas residency due to some “health challenges” that will require a few procedures. While Dolly takes the time she needs to rest, and recover Tim McGraw will be filling in for her - he announced he’ll be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13!

“Vegas!! I’m coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December 4–13!" -Tim McGraw

Dolly’s new tour dates:

September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26 of 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV.